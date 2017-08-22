Loading the player...

Grieving Queen Máxima of the Netherlands thanks public for support following father's death The Buenos Aires-born queen released a statement thanking fans

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has released a heartfelt statement, thanking the public for their support following the death of her father Jorge Zorreguieta. The politician passed away on 8 August following a battle with cancer. Jorge, 89, had been suffering from a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and was receiving treatment at the Fundaleu Clinic in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Máxima, 46, has released a statement on behalf of herself and her husband King Willem-Alexander, saying: "We would like to express our sincere thanks for all the messages of support we have received after the death of my father, father-in-law and grandfather of our children. Your compassion has been a great source of support to us."

Queen Máxima attends her father's funeral in Argentina

The Dutch queen had flown to her home country, Argentina, in the days before her father's death. Her husband and their three children – Princesses Amalia, 13, Alexia, 12, and Ariane, ten – followed, taking a private plane from the Netherlands and arriving on the day of the funeral.

The service took place at the Remembrance Park in Buenos Aires where Máxima and King Willem-Alexander were seen comforting their young daughters. Máxima's mother María del Carmen Cerruti Carricart was also present at the funeral, and was one of the first to arrive with her son Martin. According to local reports, the first part of the ceremony was reserved for Jorge's children, grandchildren, family and closest friends. A further 200 more people joined after.

The Dutch royal family were also in attendance

Jorge served as Argentina's Minister of Agriculture during the violent regime of General Jorge Rafael Videla. As such, he was banned from attending major royal events in the Netherlands, including his daughter's 2002 wedding to the then Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, and Willem-Alexander's accession to the throne in 2013. He was, however, allowed to attend the christening of his three granddaughters since baptisms are considered private affairs rather than matters of the state.