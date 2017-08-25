Prince William's godson starts university! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece shared a photo on Instagram

Prince William's 18-year-old godson, Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece, is officially a freshman at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. His proud mother Crown Princess Marie-Chantal has shared a photo on Instagram, showing the family standing in front of the university building. Prince Constantine – known as Tino – posed in black trousers and a grey T-shirt, looking ready for his first day of university. "Hooray Hoyas class of 2021," the mum-of-five wrote.

Marie-Chantal's sister Alexandra Von Furstenberg also posted a similar family photo of the royals, revealing that her daughter Talita, 18, is also starting at the prestigious university. "First day of school for these two Talita & Tino #cousins," she wrote on Instagram.

Hooray Hoyas class of 2021 💥💥💥 A post shared by Marie-Chantal Of Greece (@mariechantal22) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Marie-Chantal shared a photo of her son starting at university

Tino is the eldest son of Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and her husband Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece. He has four siblings – Princess Maria-Olympia, 21, Prince Achileas-Andreas, 17, Prince Odysseas-Kimon, 12, and nine-year-old Prince Aristidis-Stavros.

Tino is also the godson of Prince William, who was 16 when he attended the christening of his new godson in London. The service took place at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Sophia and at the time, William, with his arm in a sling, was pictured meeting baby Tino. The Greek prince was born in New York but grew up in the UK after the family relocated to London. He attended Wellington College in Berkshire but is now heading back to the US for his university years.

William attending Tino's christening in 1999

Meanwhile, older sister Princess Maria-Olympia is attending New York City's Parsons School of Design. Last year she spoke to HELLO! about her first year of college, saying: "It was fun. I had a really great freshman year and I'm really excited to do another three more years. I was told that Parsons first year was the toughest so I was ready for it and it was, but I honestly had the best time. I love Parsons so much – I’m excited to go back."

And despite her family being on the other side of the pond, Maria-Olympia said: "I think I'm closer with my family than I was before, because I FaceTime them all the time. I FaceTime them when they're all having dinner and I'm, like, walking to school. We're always speaking."

Catch all the latest news on the Greek royals!