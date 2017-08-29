Loading the player...

Fans lay flowers at Kensington Palace as Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary approaches The People's Princess died 20 years ago on Thursday

Tributes have started to pour in as Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary approaches. Members of the public have flocked to her former home, Kensington Palace in central London, to lay flowers, cards, photos and candles in honour of the late People's Princess. Diana died exactly 20 years ago on Thursday, aged 36. A large banner has taken over the palace gates, showing pictures of Diana through the years and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. "Diana, Princess of Wales – forever in our hearts," one sign reads, while another notes: "Her work continues through her loving sons Prince William and Prince Harry."

Another card attached to a bouquet of flowers, signed by royal fans Lynda and Victoria, reads: "You were a beautiful person inside and out and our country was so very lucky to have you as our Princess. Thankfully your two boys are so like you in so many ways. You would be so very proud of the fine young men that they have become. You are still loved and missed as much today as you were 20 years ago. You will never be forgotten no matter what. You will forever be our Queen of Hearts."

Fans have paid tribute to Diana at Kensington Palace

Similarly, across the Channel, the Princess is being remembered by locals and tourists in Paris. Floral tributes and photographs have been laid at the Flame of Liberty statue, which, 20 years ago, became the unofficial memorial to Diana, after her car crashed in the nearby Pont de l'Alma tunnel.

In the year of her 20th death anniversary, William and Harry have spoken publicly for the first time about their mother, from her life and legacy to their fondest memories. On Sunday, the brothers starred in BBC documentary Diana, 7 Days, which focused on the seven days following the royal's death. Harry, 32, vowed to keep his mum's legacy alive, saying: "All I want to do is fill the holes that my mother has left, and between myself and William, and everyone else who's in those privileged positions, to try and make a difference. And that's what it's about for us. To try and make a difference."

The Princess is also being remembered in Paris

William, 35, discussed his "element of duty" to the public, saying: "Our parents bought us up to understand that as best we can. That there is this element of duty and responsibility, that you have to do things that you don't want to do. But when it goes to walking behind your mother's funeral cortege, it goes to another level."