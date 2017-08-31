Elton John leads tributes to 'angel' Princess Diana on 20th death anniversary The singer famously performed Candle In The Wind at her funeral

Sir Elton John led the tributes to Princess Diana on Thursday, marking exactly 20 years since the royal passed away. Elton, 70, remembered his dear friend as he shared an Instagram photo of the pair laughing and embracing. "20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP," he wrote. The singer famously performed an alternative version of his poignant song Candle In The Wind in honour of Diana at her funeral, held days after she was killed in a Paris car crash.

In a BBC documentary which aired on Sunday, Prince Harry revealed how the song had moved him on the day. "Elton John's song was incredibly emotional, that was part of this whole trigger system which nearly brought me to the point of crying in public, which I'm glad I didn't do," Harry said on Diana, 7 Days.

20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP @ejaf A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

Elton paid tribute to his dear friend

Other stars have also remembered the People's Princess, with Katie Piper taking to Instagram to share a quote from the royal. She wrote: "'Only Do What Your Heart Tells You' Princess Diana, 20 Years #rip#princessdiana." Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts also shared a picture of Diana looking her usual chic self. "She had style like she invented the whole thing. Beautiful woman," Nicola wrote.

Fans have paid tribute at Kensington Palace

In the lead-up to her 20th death anniversary, fans have been visiting Diana's former home, Kensington Palace, to pay their respects. The palace gates have been transformed into a shrine, with a large floral display spelling out Diana's name taking centre stage. Hundreds of cards, flowers, pictures and candles have also been placed by the gates.

Members of the public visited Kensington Palace, Diana's former home

Diana's sons Prince William, 35, and Prince Harry, 32, visited the site to see for themselves the outpouring of love and admiration for their mother. On Wednesday, the eve of her death anniversary, the brothers met fans who had stood in the rain outside Kensington Palace, hoping to lay flowers and cards at her shrine. Standing under umbrellas, William and Harry took time to speak to the public and look at the tributes in scenes reminiscent from 20 years ago when they – then aged 15 and 12 – walked outside the palace taking in the sea of tributes.