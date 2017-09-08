HELLO!'s royal pregnancy special issue, on sale Saturday! Pick up your copy of the new issue of HELLO! from Saturday

It has been a memorable week for the royal family with the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child, and their son Prince George's first day of school. And we have all the details on the royals' happy news in the new issue of HELLO!, on sale tomorrow.

STORY: Prince William and Kate expecting their third child

Pick up HELLO!'s Royal Pregnancy Special for the latest news and insight into Kate's pregnancy. The Duchess was forced to announce the news early and cancel scheduled engagements due to hyperemesis gravidarum, the severe morning sickness that she also suffered from while expecting both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

HELLO!'s royal pregnancy special is out tomorrow

The condition also meant that the Duchess was unable to join Prince George for his first day of school on Thursday. But the young royal still appeared happy and as adorable as ever as he posed on the steps outside their home before heading to Thomas's Battersea with his proud dad Prince William by his side. See all the photos and get all the details from George's special day in the new issue of HELLO!.

GALLERY: All the pictures from Prince George's first day of school

Royal fans have also been given a unique insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, as the Suits star spoke for the first time about their romance. "We are really happy and in love," Meghan enthused, adding: "Personally, I love a great love story."

For all this and more, including Cheryl's first high profile appearance since welcoming her son Bear in March, pick up the new issue of HELLO!, on sale tomorrow.