Prince Harry joined by girlfriend Meghan Markle at Invictus Games opening ceremony The actress was seated next to friend Markus Anderson, just a section away from the Prince

Prince Harry was supported by his girlfriend Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games opening ceremony on Saturday night in Toronto, Canada. The actress was sat a section away from her royal boyfriend, who was seated with America's First Lady Melania Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince Harry was sat next to America's First Lady Melania Trump

Meghan was her stunning self in a plum-coloured maxi dress and matching leather jacket and clutch and looked on with pride as she clapped Justin Trudeau's welcome speech and as the competitors arrived in the stadium. The actress was sat next to Markus Anderson, who introduced Meghan and Harry to each other over a year ago.

The Suits actress wore a plum-coloured maxi dress and matching leather jacket

Meghan's appearance at the Opening Ceremony, is a further sign that an engagement is on the cards. Harry and Meghan, who have been quietly dating for just over a year, are expected to make an announcement before the year ends. Up until now, they have tried to keep their romance out of the public eye with only a few snatched pictures of them as a couple taken.

Meghan Markle and Markus Anderson

Is Meghan moving to the UK?

Harry, 33, is in Canada to attend the Paralympic-style sporting event, the Invictus Games, in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. This is the third year that the Prince has launched the Invictus Games. Some 550 competitors from 17 nations are taking part in 12 adaptive sports, with this year's focus on family and friends and recognising the vital support they bring to competitors on their recovery journey.

Meghan Markle was pictured clapping as the athletes made their entrance

It seemed only natural that Meghan, 36, show her support for Harry at his Toronto-based event. The Suits actress is based in the city for her work, and, like her fellow co-stars, Meghan does not film on weekends. Earlier this month, the TV star acknowledged that she and Harry would "have to come forward and present ourselves" in the future; she also admitted that they are "two people who are really happy and in love".