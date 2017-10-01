Meghan Markle attends Invictus Games closing ceremony with mother Doria Radlan The mother-daughter duo were sat in a luxury box

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Radlan joined Prince Harry on Saturday evening at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto, Canada. The Suits actress and her mother, who flew in from Los Angeles, were sat in a luxury box, next to Meghan's close friends Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson, who also accompanied the star during the opening ceremony last week. Prince Harry was sat in the VIP box next to Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's eight-year-old daughter Ella-Grace.

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria at the Invictus Games closing ceremony

Meghan, 36, looked gorgeous in black skinny jeans, a black top, tan heels and a Burberry trench coat, which she first wore back in May when she watched her boyfriend Prince Harry participate in the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, Berkshire. Her mother Doria, also kept it casual in blue jeans and a long-sleeved tan top.

Meghan's friends Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson were also in attendance

This is Meghan's third appearance at the Invictus Games and it comes after the couple's official debut on Monday 25 September. For their daytime outing, the pair looked the picture of happiness as they arrived hand-in-hand to watch wheelchair tennis at Nathan Phillips Square, breaking royal protocol by doing so. Throughout the game, the couple were pictured laughing and smiling, with body expert Andrea Lindsay telling HELLO!: "Meghan seems happy to let Harry take the lead and is yet to be completely comfortable with them being in the public eye together."

Meghan was first photographed with Harry at the Invictus Games opening ceremony on Saturday night. The actress was seated in a section away from Harry, who was placed next to America's First Lady Melania Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The duo watched Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson and Bryan Adams perform on Saturday's closing ceremony

It was no coincidence that the couple have decided to make their debut during the games. Harry will have put a great deal of thought into the perfect setting to go public with his romance, and the Invictus Games - which Harry launched in 2014 - was the ideal choice. Not only was Meghan able to show her support for a cause very close to her royal boyfriend's heart, but the event took place in Toronto, where Meghan lives and films her TV show Suits.