Get to know Grace Kelly's granddaughter Camille Gottlieb The 19-year-old does not have succession rights because her parents never married

Camille Gottlieb has her grandmother Princess Grace's style and elegance – with an additional edge! Princess Stephanie of Monaco welcomed her youngest daughter on 15 July, 1998 with her former bodyguard and boyfriend Jean-Raymond Gottlieb at the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco. Unlike her older sister, Pauline Ducruet, who is 13th in line to the Monegasque throne, Camille does not have succession rights because her parents never married.

Nonetheless, the 19-year-old old, who traveled from 2001-2004 with the Knie's circus caravan while her mother was in a relationship with elephant trainer Franco Knie, remains close to her family. During that period of her life, Camille's interests were in rhythmic gymnastics and theater. While the family is no longer part of the caravan, the blue-eyed beauty joins her mother and uncle Prince Albert every year at the annual International Monte Carlo Circus Festival.

Camille is a 19-year-old student in Monaco Photo: Instagram/@camillerosegottlieb

MORE: Grace Kelly's granddaughter is a "style icon" in her latest picture

Just like her mother, Camille is a lover of animals. The teen has travelled to Asia where she has helped raise baby tigers. Princess Stephanie's daughter has shared the photos of herself cuddling cubs on her trip. Another passion that the teen shares with her mother is a love for elephants. In February 2016, Camille paid a visit to Sri Lanka's Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage.

The teen is the youngest daughter of Monaco's Princess Stephanie Photo: TO-Monaco Pool/Getty Images

Just like any other teen, Camille is an avid social media user. Her Instagram, which boast over 24 thousand followers, showcases her life in Monaco and travels. Camille's page is a mix of selfies, her own photography, moments with her squad and trips to Thailand, Russia and more. When she isn't making her followers envious with her lavish lifestyle, the fashionista is making them swoon with pictures of her and her dog Naia.

Camille is a spitting image of her grandmother Grace Kelly Photo: Instagram/camillerosegottlieb/Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

In 2016, the student was in a relationship with supermodel Thomas Martini, but it appears that the pair have split. For the most part, the teen has managed to fly under the radar unlike her famous family, making a name for herself in Monaco. However, in September 2017 Camille had all eyes on her when she posted a photo showcasing her new blonde hair – leading people to compare her to her late grandmother, Grace Kelly.