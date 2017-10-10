Kate reveals that she's still suffering from morning sickness The Duchess made her first public appearance in six weeks at a palace reception on World Mental Health Day

The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge was said to be "delighted" to be able to make her first public appearance in six weeks on Tuesday night, despite feeling unwell. Kate, 35, who has been suffering from severe morning sickness during the early stages of her third pregnancy, was joined by husband Prince William, 35, and Prince Harry, 33, at a Buckingham Palace reception on World Mental Health Day.

The Duchess of Cambridge is still suffering from morning sickness

The slim Duchess showcased her tiny bump in a dusky blue lace Temperley dress thought to be the label's Eclipse Dress, which retails at £828. Despite having been seriously ill with hyperemesis gravidarum, the mother-of-two looked glowing during her first public appearance since 30 August.

An aide said at the event: "The Duchess' condition is improving but she is still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. She is delighted to be able to be here tonight." Kate was joined at the reception by leaders in the mental health sectors across the UK, and celebrities including Stephen Fry, the president of mental health charity Mind.

Kate was joined by Prince William and Prince Harry at the palace reception on Tuesday evening

Stephen, who made an empassioned speech about mental health, said: "I do understand she's been having this problem more severely than many pregnant mothers and so we're very grateful (she's here)." He said about the event: "When mental health is discussed here under these chandeliers in front of these portraits it does have a meaning it does show a change in our society's ability to look at problems like mental health."

And he praised the young royals' mental health campaign, describing it as an "extraordinary achievement", adding: "No one would realise if they hadn't done it, which makes it all the more remarkable that they have."

