The Queen is radiant in pink at Ascot races The monarch enjoyed her day at the race course

The Queen looked elegant in a matching pink outfit at the races on Saturday. The monarch attended the The Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot and opted for a light pink coat and hat with flower detailing, complemented by pearl jewellery and a pretty brooch. Her Majesty was all smiles as she presented jockey Frankie Dettori with the winner's prize for the Queen Elizabeth ll Stakes at the event. Frankie said: "I had a nice chat with Her Majesty, it was a good day all round."

The Queen at the races at Ascot on Saturday

Just two days earlier the Queen braved the weather as she took an open-top car through Hyde Park to inspect the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery on its 70th anniversary. She wore a brighter pink outfit on that occasion, receiving the royal salute from the servicemen and women.

The Queen attending the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery

It's been a busy time for the Queen, who presented her birthday honours last week. TV presenter Gloria Hunniford spoke about her meeting with the monarch as she collected her OBE at Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty awards Gloria Hunniford with an OBE

Gloria told HELLO! Online: "She gave everybody quite a long period of time and she was so affable and marvellous. And she had the most wonderful skin. I desperately wanted to ask her what cream she uses on her skin because it is so beautiful, honestly, and we were really up close. If she'd given me an opportunity, I'd have said, 'Ma'am, your skin is magnificent!'"