Emmy Rossum shares photos of her 'beautiful' honeymoon in Rwanda

Emmy Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail are having the time of their lives on their honeymoon in Rwanda and they have the photos to prove it. The recently married couple have been keeping fans up to date on their safari adventures in the mountainous East African country by posting a series of stunning photographs on Instagram.Their photo album is a who's who in the animal kingdom, with snapshots of mountain gorillas, cheetahs, gazelles, and zebras filling up their feeds.

"Hanging out with these guys today," wrote Sam alongside a pic of a couple of gorillas relaxing beneath the trees in Volcanoes National Park.

Hanging out with these guys today. A post shared by Sam Esmail (@samesmail) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:37am PDT

The Shameless star also posted a video of the couple's encounter with the energetic gorillas. "Trekked into the mountains in Rwanda with the park rangers who dedicate their lives to the protection and conservation of the mountain gorillas. Truly once in a lifetime experience learning how to respect, understand and communicate with them, continuing the work of Dian Fossey," wrote Emmy, referring to the American zoologist and mountain gorilla expert.

Emmy showed off her photography skills by posting a series of breathtaking black and white shots mixed in with colourful portraits of animals in the wild.

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

When they weren't out exploring the wilderness, the newlyweds enjoyed spending time with the locals. "The beautiful faces of Rwanda," Emmy captioned a photo of some residents.

The lovebirds jetted off to Rwanda after tying the knot in New York City on Sunday. The lavish affair was attended by celebrity guests like Hilary Swank, Robert Downy Jr., Shameless stars William H. Macy and Shanola Hampton, and Mr. Robot actors Rami Malek and Christian Slater.

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 4, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

Emmy and her hubby aren't the only famous couple enjoying their honeymoon this week. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are travelling around Australia after spending some quality time in New Zealand and on a private island in French Polynesia.