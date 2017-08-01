Ronan Keating and Storm take baby Cooper on holiday to Corfu The new parents are enjoying a relaxing Greek getaway

He may only be three months old but Ronan and Storm Keating's son Cooper is already pretty well travelled! The couple have travelled to the Greek island of Corfu for a relaxing summer holiday, just weeks after they took their baby boy on a city break to Amsterdam.

Ronan and Storm touched down at their destination on Monday, and have already shared photos from their first day with their fans on social media. Proud mum Storm posted a sweet snap of Ronan cradling baby Cooper and giving him a kiss as they stand on a platform in front of the sea, with the bright turquoise waters behind them. "We have arrived," she captioned the snap, which received hundreds of comments and well-wishes from her followers.

Ronan and Storm are in Corfu with their son Cooper

She later shared a photo of herself, Ronan and Cooper's legs as they sat on a jetty in the sea. "The jetty #simplethings #peaceful #sea #sun #summerbreeze #love #smiles #cooperkeating," Storm wrote.

The couple welcomed their baby boy in April

The couple appear to be staying in a private villa near the coast, with an incredible infinity pool and outdoor terrace, all with beautiful ocean views. And it proved to be the perfect spot to watch the sun go down, with Ronan taking to Instagram to share a glimpse of the "beautiful" sunset, which he said was "my first sunset in #Greece ever".

Ronan shared a photo of the beautiful sunset

Ronan and Storm welcomed their baby boy at the end of April, and the Boyzone star said he was "bursting with love" for the new addition to their family. Just a week ago they took a night off parenting duties to take a trip to Paris for a romantic date night at a U2 concert.

Taking to her Instagram account, new mother Storm shared a picture of the lovebirds at the gig. "Best surprise date night ever, thank you baba @rokeating. Now home to my other baba #CooperKeating #CantWait," she captioned the snap.

