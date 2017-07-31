Sir Elton John and David Furnish holiday in Sardinia with sons Zachary and Elijah The musician shared a photo of his sons on Instagram

Sir Elton John is enjoying a family holiday in Sardinia with his husband David Furnish and their two sons. The Rocket Man singer shared a photo from their trip at the weekend, revealing they were staying in the picturesque area of Costa Smeralda.

"And away we go….!" Elton captioned the photo, which showed him holding hands with sons Zachary, six, and Elijah, four, as they walked outside their hotel. The trio were all dressed for the soaring temperatures in T-shirts and shorts as they headed for a day out.

David has also posted a photo of the youngsters on the beach, both dressed in swim shorts and rash vests as they played in the sand. "Sons on a beach," he captioned the photo, which proved popular with fans of the couple. "Beautiful family!" one commented. Another wrote: "Welcome to Sardinia".

The family appear to have stayed at the luxury Hotel Cala di Volpe during their Italian getaway, with Elton tagging the five-star resort in his photo on Sunday. The expansive hotel is designed to resemble a fishing village, with Sardinian houses and a wooden jetty that juts out into the vibrant emerald bay. The 70-year-old holidayed at the same hotel in 2016, while Denzel Washington, Lenny Kravitz and Princess Caroline of Monaco are also believed to be fans.

The holiday is sure to be a welcome break for Elton, who spent two days in intensive care in April while suffering from a bacterial infection. The musician was forced to cancel several concerts in Las Vegas and California in order to recover, but returned to the stage with a performance at Twickenham Stadium just six weeks later.

There is no better way for Elton to recuperate than by spending time with his sons, who he has previously credited for changing "everything about my life". Speaking to The Mirror, he explained: "I've learned that the simplest things in life, like having a minute with them, are worth more than any painting, any photograph, any house or hit record.Before we had the children we just had our lives and we would spend money because we didn't have anything else to focus on." He continued: "We have really toned things down because we have enough stuff. There is nothing else we need."

