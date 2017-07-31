See the idyllic Greek hotel where Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor got engaged Hugo popped the question during a romantic getaway in Greece

Millie Mackintosh had a birthday break to remember after becoming engaged to boyfriend Hugo Taylor. The couple jetted to Mykonos, Greece for Millie's 28th birthday, but ended up with even more reason to celebrate after Hugo popped the question. "I can confirm that Hugo and Millie did get engaged whilst they were on holiday in Greece," a rep for the couple told the Daily Mail on Sunday, following days of speculation about their relationship status.

Hugo couldn't have chosen a more romantic place for his proposal; the couple were staying at the luxurious Kenshō Boutique Hotel and Suites on Mykonos, a Greek island that has recently been visited by stars including Nicole Scherzinger, Princess Olympia of Greece and Lewis Hamilton.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor got engaged during their holiday in Greece

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor got engaged during their holiday in Greece

The hotel opened in 2016 and has an enviable location near Mykonos town, with views across the sparking blue waters at Ornos Bay. It only has ten suites and 25 rooms, each with their own unique design, ensuring it is the perfect relaxing retreat that never feels overcrowded or busy.

Millie and Hugo would have been able to take advantage of the numerous services on offer which include a 24 hour concierge service and room service and access to facilities such as gym, swimming pool, water sports and spa.

The couple stayed at Kensho Boutique Hotel and Suites

The former Made in Chelsea star shared a photo from her "spa time" as well as revealing she had been enjoying sunbathing by the pool with a glass of green juice in hand. But it appears Millie did take a break from her healthy diet and fitness routine to tuck into some Greek food at the hotel's fine dining restaurant; the 28-year-old shared a photo of herself holding a glass of red wine at the dining table, writing: "When the chef makes you sea urchin pasta even though it's not on the menu. Thank you @patou42 @kenshomykonos for an unforgettable stay and the best Greek food I've ever eaten."

Millie enjoyed "the best Greek food" at the hotel's fine dining restaurant

Millie enjoyed "the best Greek food" at the hotel's fine dining restaurant

A stay at the hotel currently starts at £606 per night for a Zen Room for two people, or £633 for a deluxe room with private outdoor hot tub – an offer from the standard price of £939. Should you be in the mood to splash out, VIP Junior Suites with their own private swimming pools are available from £1,287 per night.

Millie and Hugo's happy news comes 14 months after Millie's divorce from Professor Green was finalised. The couple first dated back in 2011 after appearing together on Made in Chelsea and rekindled their romance in May 2016.

