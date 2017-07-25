Jeff Brazier takes sons on Scandinavian summer holiday: see photos The father-of-two lived in the Åland Islands for six months when he was 17

Jeff Brazier has been reminiscing about his teenage years after returning to the Åland Islands off the coast of Finland, where he lived for six months when he was 17. The father-of-two has returned to the island 21 years on with his sons Bobby and Freddie in tow, and said it had been an "immense pleasure" to reunite with the couple who looked after him during his time on loan from Leyton Orient football team.

Sharing a video on Instagram of his sons playing next to a swimming pool during their holiday, Jeff explained: "Today I took a big step into my past, 21 years to be exact. Those of you that know me well enough will know that when I was 17 Leyton Orient sent me out on loan to play for a team in Scandinavia, an island in between Sweden & Finland called Åland to be exact, where I would happily reside with @glenwilkie77 & Lembit Rajala for 6 unforgettable months."

Jeff Brazier and his sons have travelled to Scandinavia

The life coach added: "Whilst here I got to know two very special people Dan Nylund & Lenita Nylund who pretty much looked after me for the whole time and it has given me immense pleasure to bring my children to stay with Dan & Lenny this week!"

Jeff said that he was "grateful" to have been able to catch up with the old friends who "played such a major part of some of the greatest memories of my younger years", and that his sons had enjoyed themselves so much.

Jeff shared a video from their boat trip during their holiday

The proud dad also shared a video of his sons on a boat trip, telling his followers about the "incredible day" they had enjoyed together. "Seeing old team mates, the boat trip with Keke & Dan and dinner with Lembit, my Estonian flatmate 21 years ago and his family."

