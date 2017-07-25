Jessica Alba enjoys 'family vacay' in Hawaii: How to holiday like the star Find out where the mum-to-be and her family stayed

Jessica Alba has enjoyed an "epic family vacay" in Hawaii with her husband Cash Warren and their two young daughters. The entrepreneur, who recently announced she is pregnant with her third child, shared photos from the holiday on Instagram and revealed where they had been staying during their trip.

The family stayed at the five-star Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina in Hawaii, which is in an idyllic location close to Honolulu and Waikiki Beach, and it appears that Jessica thoroughly enjoyed their stay. "We had an epic family vacay @fsoahu #hawaii. Thank you to everyone at the Four Seasons for treating us like family," she captioned a family photo posted on Monday.

We had an epic family vacay @fsoahu #hawaii 🌺 thank you to everyone at the Four Seasons for treating us like family. A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Jessica Alba holidayed at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu

Jessica and Cash regularly holiday in Hawaii, and it's easy to see why they chose the Four Seasons hotel for their summer getaway. The luxury resort spans a 642 acre site with plenty to entertain the children and adults alike, with numerous swimming pools, a nearby golf course, spa, tennis courts and direct access to Hawaii's beautiful beaches.

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba shares her fashion and beauty secrets

It appears to be a popular hotspot with celebrities; during their holiday Jessica and her family dined with former US President Bill Clinton, and actor Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely. Sharing a photo of the star-studded group together, Jessica wrote: "#aboutlastnight #epicdinner."

#aboutlastnight #epicdinner A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Pierce Brosnan and Bill Clinton were also at the resort

Fancy holidaying like Jessica? There are 316 guest rooms and 55 suites to choose from at the resort, with rates starting from $645 (around £495) per night for a mountain view room up to an extravagant $18,000 (around £13,800) per night for the penthouse suite. But with ocean views from every room and a huge 800 square foot terrace on the 17th floor, no doubt many people think it's worth splashing out on.

It is sure to have been a memorable holiday for Jessica, who took to social media during the trip to reveal that she is expecting her third child. "Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered," Jessica captioned a sweet Instagram video. "#babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed."

Get inspiration from celebrity holidays here.