Lady Amelia Windsor has jetted away for a relaxing holiday at Martha's Vineyard. The 21-year-old, who is 36th-in-line to the throne, has been sharing photos from her break on Instagram, and it certainly looks idyllic. Amelia appears to be enjoying spending time outdoors on the picturesque island, which is located just south of Cape Cod on the East Coast of America. As well as exploring the island on a bike, the fashionable royal also took a boat trip with an adorable dog for company. "Hound on the sound," she captioned a photo taken from the boat.

A third photo taken from the holiday shows Amelia sitting on a green rocking chair on the porch of a house. She appeared relaxed as she sat with her eyes closed in the photo, which she captioned: "On the front porch thinkin bout the good ol' days."

Prior to her trip to Martha's Vineyard Lady Amelia spent some time in New York, where she shared photos of her sister Lady Marina, 24, who lives in the city. Earlier this year Amelia revealed she planned to visit her sister in the Big Apple over the summer, saying she had the "perfect excuse" to go now her sibling had moved there.

Chatting to Miss Vogue, the 36th-in-line to the throne revealed that her most exciting plans for 2017 included spending some time away from Edinburgh, where she currently lives and studies. She said she was looking forward to "making the most of my year abroad in Paris and Rome as part of my degree, going to Glastonbury and finally getting my driving licence".

She added: "I would love to visit my sister in New York when she moves at the end of the month. I've never been to America before so now I have the perfect excuse to go. I'm also keen to go to Jamaica and visit Golden Eye where Ian Fleming wrote James Bond and Strawberry Hill."

Amelia is the granddaughter of the Queen's cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and the daughter of George Philip Nicholas Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, who is the heir apparent to the Dukedom of Kent, while her mother is University of Cambridge historian Sylvana Palma Windsor, Countess of St Andrews.

