Storm Keating shows off incredible post-baby body on family holiday The new mum welcomed baby Cooper in April

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm appear to be having an amazing time on their family holiday in Corfu. The couple have been on holiday on the Greek island with their baby son Cooper for the past week, and have since been joined by Ronan's children Jack, Missy and Ali at the weekend.

The new parents have been sharing a number of sweet family photos on Instagram throughout their holiday, delighting fans by showing precious moments with their baby boy. But it is Storm's incredible post-baby body that has got many of their followers commenting, with several saying how "stunning" she looks just three months after giving birth.

Water baby 🐳#timeforasnooze #toomuchexcitement #firsttimes #funtimes #baby #swim #cooperkeating #familyholiday #summertime A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

Storm Keating has been praised for her "amazing" post-baby body

The first-time mum looks slim and toned in a photo she posted on social media on Monday morning, showing her cradling Cooper while wearing a red bikini and standing in a swimming pool overlooking the sea. "You look amazing," one follower commented, while another added: "Wow, beautiful as always."

My Three girls in the sea. A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Aug 6, 2017 at 3:08am PDT

The couple are on holiday in Corfu

The Keatings have been making the most of their beautiful sun-soaked holiday destination by spending lots of time at the beach and swimming pool, as well as taking a boat trip together on Sunday. One photo posted by Storm on Sunday shows her standing alongside Ronan, Jack and Cooper on the boat, with the caption: "The three lads in #Greece." In another the 35-year-old poses at the back of the boat to show off her stylish ensemble. "On route to the beach club," she captioned the snap.

The three lads in #Greece 🏖 A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Ronan and Storm welcomed their son Cooper in April

Ronan and Storm touched down at their holiday destination at the end of July. The couple appear to be staying in a private villa near the coast, with an incredible infinity pool and outdoor terrace, all with beautiful ocean views. The trip is the second holiday they have taken with their baby boy; the family also enjoyed a city break in Amsterdam at the beginning of July.

