Holly Willoughby has been taking advantage of the end of her summer break with a holiday in St Tropez. The This Morning presenter looked sun kissed and carefree in a photo she shared from the trip on Monday, which shows her sitting curled up on board a yacht with her phone and sunglasses in hand, while wearing a patterned off-the-shoulder Miguelina Gambaccini sundress.

"Au revoir St Tropez…" she captioned the photo. The beautiful snap received hundreds of comments from fans and friends alike, including Davina McCall, who wrote: "Awwwww joyful pic."

Au revoir St Tropez ... ☀️🛥🥂 dress by @miguelinagambaccini A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Although the TV presenter hasn't shared any more photos from her holiday, she was spotted on a night out with comedian Jimmy Carr and Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis at the weekend, as they enjoyed all that the town had to offer.

The group visited Bagatelle Beach, a beachfront restaurant and club that serves traditional French cuisine. A photo shared by Mark on Instagram showed the trio posing with a couple of Mark's friends, along with the caption: "The Saints of Tropez!"

The Saints of Tropez! Thank you darling @shadiritchie1 A post shared by Mark Francis Vandelli (@markvandelli) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Holly's last minute summer holiday comes just a couple of weeks after she enjoyed another fun-filled break with her co-host Phillip Schofield. The presenters holidayed in the Algarve with their partners and children, along with Dragon's Den star Peter Jones and The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh.

While it was a family holiday, the group did take the chance to enjoy an adults-only meal out. Phillip documented the evening on Snapchat, with one clip showing him passing around a tray of shots to the group. Holly, who looked glamorous in a red Ellie Lines dress, was seen nursing a large glass of white wine at the other end of the table. As she took a shot and slid the tray back to Phil, she accidentally knocked the remaining glasses over, spilling the drinks onto the table. "Holly Willoughby spilled the whole…!" Phil was heard shouting as his co-presenter giggled and rushed over to help clear up the mess.

The presenting duo are set to make their return to TV screens on 4 September, after an extended summer break.

