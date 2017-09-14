This is what Jennifer Aniston would be doing if she wasn't an actress The Friends star has a passion for home renovations

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she would pursue another creative career if she wasn't acting. The Friends star said she would work in home renovations, and admitted she is "getting antsy" to start another project after revamping her husband Justin Theroux's New York apartment.

"I love it. I'm getting antsy to do another project. It's a hell of an expensive hobby, though. If I wasn't acting, I would do that full-time…" Jennifer said. "You should have seen Justin. We walked in one day after they'd been doing the demo, and he was like, 'Holy s**t. What are we doing?' And I was like, 'We're redoing the house, babe. We gotta take the wall down to put up a nicer one.'"

Jennifer Aniston said she loves working on home renovation projects

The 48-year-old added: "They say building houses can make or break a couple. I was so used to doing it on my own, and there were moments when I was like, 'Don't say no so fast.'… It wasn't very hard because he loved whatever I brought to him."

Justin owns two adjoining units in an apartment building in Greenwich Village, and while The Leftovers star was clearly happy with Jennifer's renovations, their downstairs neighbour complained about the disruption that the renovations caused in the building.

The actress stars on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's October issue

In May Justin sued his neighbour for allegedly harassing himself and Jennifer over the renovations, claiming that the man had demanded he spend an extra $30,000 (around £22,450) on sound-proofing. When Justin refused, his neighbour allegedly launched a campaign to cut off the couple's water and electricity, with Justin asserting that the man threatened to publicly disparage the famous couple if legal action was taken against him.

Jennifer and Justin have owned several properties in New York, and they also own a house in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, where they secretly tied the knot in August 2015.

