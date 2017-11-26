Exclusive! Celebrity trainer Sarah Lindsay and Rich Phillips reveal their wedding plans

Former Olympic athlete and celebrity trainer Sarah Lindsay and her fiancé Rich Phillips have opened up about their wedding plans to in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!

Sarah, whose clients include Pixie Lott, Caroline Flack and Christine Lampard revealed: "“For the first time I’ve started to feel excited about organising our wedding," as she tried on wedding dresses at The Wedding Gallery in London. "We’ve been too busy to get our heads around it, but here we can sort it all out in one place. I’m trying on all these gorgeous dresses and thinking, ‘I can’t wait.’”

Sarah Lindsay and her fiancé Rich Phillips

The 37-year-old former short-track speed skater is due to marry Rich on 3 June next year and admits she has never been truly in love until she met him. She said: “He’s brought out a side to me I never realised existed.” Sarah and Rich first met at a gym where he worked and now together run a company called Roar Fitness.

"He became my mentor,” she says. “He was way ahead of the game, the best in his field, and taught me all about personal training, which is very different to training as an athlete. I learnt everything from him and found his passion and knowledge really appealing.”

Sarah Lindsay at the Team GB adidas Winter Olympic kit launch in 2010

Rich said of their first meeting: "I was simply in professional mode. Sarah was new at the gym and although I had noticed her, we didn’t really know anything about one another. That changed when we started having conversations. Sparks flew, but in a good way. There was a strong chemistry that neither of us had experienced before.” He added: "I just wanted to be with her all the time.”

Looking forward to hitting @theweddinggalleryofficial again next week with my girl @joeymyron. Will we find THE dress??? The one in this pic clearly shows too much cleavage 🙈 I’ve tried so many already- Maybe Jenny Packham will just make me some sparkly white trackies?? 👰🏼👰🏼 A post shared by Sarah Lindsay (@roarfitnessgirl) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:40am PST

Rich's proposal took Sarah completely by surprise; he popped the question last November in New York's Central Park. “I had no idea he was going to ask me to marry him,” says Sarah. “We were both so happy that we burst into tears and spent the rest of the week celebrating." The couple intended to marry this year but put their wedding on hold to develop their business. Now they can't wait to say 'I do'.

Read the full article in HELLO! out now.