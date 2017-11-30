Who will help Meghan Markle find her perfect wedding dress? The actress' stylist Jessica Mulroney seems like the ideal woman for the job

As Meghan Markle prepares to tie the knot with Prince Harry in May, her thoughts will have turned to wedding planning, and most importantly, her dress. The TV star has a legion of friends who she can turn to for advice, but the perfect woman for the job seems to be her stylist, Jessica Mulroney. Meghan employed Jessica in 2014 and the pair have been close friends ever since.

Jessica, who has styled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie, always makes sure Meghan is preened to perfection whenever she steps out in public. The actress' impeccable and on-trend style is partly thanks to her friend, who features heavily on Meghan's Instagram account. The ladies have been pictured holidaying in Europe and hanging out at Meghan's Toronto home.

Meghan attends Invictus Games with mum Doria, Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson

The Suits star has also showed her support for Jessica's charitable work; in May, when Meghan made her first official appearance with Prince Harry at the polo, she wore a bracelet designed by Canadian brand Ayca. The bracelet was made for Jessica's charity, The Shoebox Project, of which Jessica is co-founder alongside her sisters-in-law Katy, Caroline and Vanessa Mulroney.

Jessica is the daughter-in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and a well-known Toronto personality and philanthropist. She married Ben Mulroney in 2008 and went on to welcome three children with him. Her daughter Ivy has also featured on Meghan's Instagram. A year ago, Meghan uploaded a sweet photo of the pair and wrote: "Hanging with Little Miss Mulroney and her mama @jessicamulroney #ladiesdate #girltime."

Jessica has worked as Meghan's stylist since 2014

Who will attend Harry and Meghan's wedding?

It's likely that Meghan will also turn to fashion designer Misha Nonoo for advice on her wedding look. Misha actually introduced Harry and Meghan. She set them up on a blind date last year, having known the Prince through her estranged husband Alexander Gilkes, who studied at Eton with Harry and William. New York-based Misha is certainly very well connected in royal circles and counts Princess Eugenie among her friends; the Princess spent time working for Alexander's upmarket Paddle8 auction firm in the US.