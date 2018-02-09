Big Brother's Craig Phillips marries fiancée Laura – see full wedding album The couple have asked for donations to their chosen charity, instead of gifts

Congratulations are in order for Craig Phillips and his fiancée Laura Sherriff! The Big Brother star, who won the first series of the reality TV show in 2000, married his beautiful bride on Friday at Peckforton Castle, Cheshire. The couple have chosen to share their wedding photos, giving fans a glimpse into their romantic day.

Craig, 46, made a handsome groom in a pale tweed suit while Laura was the blushing bride in a strapless ivory gown that featured a tulle, ruffled skirt. She had her blonde hair swept into an elegant chignon and completed her ultra-feminine look with a veil.

The ceremony took place inside the enchanting castle, where Craig and Laura said "I do" in front of 200 of their closest friends and family members. TV star Craig and his new wife asked guests to donate to their chosen charity instead of providing gifts. They selected an organisation close to their heart – Helen and Douglas House, the hospice that provided care to Laura's brother, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly after birth. Laura will also be auctioning her wedding gown after the ceremony to raise even more funds for the charity.

The philanthropic couple are due to go on honeymoon soon, where they will enjoy a snowboarding break in Colorado. After their holiday, Craig and Laura's first task as newlyweds will be continuing their work on their dream property in Prescot, Liverpool.

The couple will also work towards the launch of their new project, Mr and Mrs DIY, which aims to make DIY more accessible to all. Using social media platforms and through a bespoke website, Laura and Craig, a professional bricklayer and star of 60 Minute Makeover, will share their tips and hacks on a whole range of household and garden jobs. Laura will feature in many of the videos in a bid to encourage more women to pick up tools.

To see Craig and Laura's JustGiving page, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/inlovingmemoryofdanny.