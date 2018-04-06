Flashback Friday: Reese Witherspoon marries Jim Toth in romantic wedding The couple married at Reese's ranch in April 2011

In celebration of HELLO!'s 30th anniversary, we're taking a look at some of our most popular covers. One memorable issue featured Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon's romantic wedding to Jim Toth in March 2011. The couple married at the actress' Californian ranch, with Reese wearing a blush-hued gown. The dress featured a Chantilly lace corset bodice and a full tulle A-line skirt. Reese "wowed" said one guest, adding: "She took your breath away."

The Legally Blonde actress stunned on our cover in 2011, looking picture perfect for her big day. She walked up the aisle on the arm of her father John, as the traditional Wagner Bridal March played. Her two children from her previous marriage – 11-year-old daughter Ava and seven-year-old Deacon – acted as maid of honour and ringbearer.

Reese married Jim at her Californian ranch in 2011

Along with two of Reese's nieces, the young scene-stealers were the only members of the wedding party; there were no bridesmaids or groomsmen. "They were super excited to be a part of their mum's day," one guest said. The couple exchanged vows in the 20-minute late-afternoon ceremony. Another guest said the bride and groom "didn't seem nervous at all, only excited". The crowd cheered as the newlyweds walked out to Keep on the Sunny Side of Life.

MORE: Reese pokes fun at magazine Photoshop fail

Loading the player...

After the ceremony, their 120 guests moved on to a country-chic celebration created by event planner Yifat Oren, which was "down-to-earth and beautiful – not flashy, just in exquisite taste," said one of the partygoers. Many famous faces from the Oscar winner and Hollywood agent's star-studded social circle were among the guests.

Matthew McConaughey (a client of Jim's, as were fellow invitees Tobey Maguire and Robert Downey Jr) "went nuts" cheering as the groom arrived. Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher and Gwyneth Paltrow and now ex-husband Chris Martin enjoyed a night out away from the children. Scarlett Johansson, also Jim's client, brought her beau at the time, Sean Penn. Kate Hudson, who was pregnant, and Renée Zellweger – a friend of both the bride and groom – also attended.

Catch up on all the latest Flashback Friday covers!