In an exclusive interview and photoshoot in HELLO! magazine, Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce their engagement. The England and Wasps rugby star surprised his girlfriend, personal trainer Chloe, during a romantic trip to Paris, with a stunning diamond and platinum engagement ring he designed. "That ring was a labour of love for me. I designed it for Chloe myself because I wanted it to be perfect and for her to love it," James tells HELLO!

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell are engaged!

Chloe, who is the daughter of TV’s Richard and Judy, reveals how they were strolling in the sunshine when James suddenly stopped and took her in his arms. "He kissed me on the forehead and said, 'You do know how much I love you, don’t you? The last three and a half years have been the best years of my life.' "I just thought he was being romantic because we were in Paris, so I replied, 'Oh babe, that’s so sweet.'" she recalls.

"But then he added, 'And you do know I want to marry you,' and started to get down on one knee. At first I thought he was joking. I was speechless and stared at him in disbelief. My first thought was, 'Oh my God, he has a ring!'" The couple broke the good news to only four people: their parents. "They were ecstatic," says Chloe. "Planning the rest of my life with Chloe is exciting and I couldn’t be happier," James tells the magazine.

