Meghan Markle's Suits wedding vows revealed Meghan's Suits character Rachel Zane marries onscreen fiancé Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams

Meghan Markle has said her first set of vows ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on 19 May – and she makes a beautiful bride! The much-anticipated Suits wedding aired on Wednesday night, as Meghan's character Rachel Zane married Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams in the season seven finale. The emotional wedding scene saw Rachel and Mike say their own vows. "From the first second I knew I wanted to be with you someday, walking down the aisle, arm in arm," Mike told Rachel as she walked up the aisle with her dad to John Legend's All Of Me.

Rachel Zane and Mike Ross said their vows/ Photo credit: Entertainment Weekly

Rachel then told Mike: "I know that I thought it at first but now Mike I can't imagine living alongside anyone else for the rest of my life." Mike continued: "If I have learnt one thing it's that we never know what the future holds, and that is a scary thing. But I know there is nothing I can't handle with you by my side." Rachel then told her husband-to-be: "You are the strongest man I have ever met, and you make me stronger. You are the husband I have always wanted and I can't wait to begin our adventure together."

Meghan Markle got to wear a wedding dress before her wedding to Prince Harry

Mike was then asked: "Do you Michael James Ross, take Rachel Elizabeth Zane to be your lawfully wedded wife," in which he replied: "I do." "And do you Rachel, take Michael to be your lawfully wedded husband?" "I do," Rachel answered. "And I now pronounce you man and wife," the priest declared, as the newly weds walked down the aisle together to an eruption of cheers from their family and friends. What's in store next for the couple is yet to be seen, with the knowledge that Meghan has now left the show to begin her new royal role in the UK.

Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on 19 May

It's now less than a month since Meghan walks down the aisle for real in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Harry and Meghan, who have been together since 2016, have invited 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 members of the royal households and crown estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle. Following the ceremony, guests will be invited to a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen. Later that evening, the bride and groom will be joined by 200 guests at a more exclusive reception at Frogmore House, this time hosted by Prince Charles.