Sam Faiers' boyfriend Paul Knightley admits he would turn down a marriage proposal The couple share a son and a daughter together

Paul Knightley left fans in shock after he admitted he would reject a hypothetical marriage proposal from his long-term girlfriend Sam Faiers. The pair were starring on Sam's ITV show, The Mummy Diaries, and one scene in particular, filmed while on holiday in Dubai, had viewers on the edge of their seats. While Sam was scuba diving in a giant fish tank at Atlantis, The Palm, she decided to surprise her boyfriend by holding up a sign that read: "Will you…"

Paul and the couple's two-year-old son Paul were watching from outside the tank, and the 27-year-old property developer looked visibly stunned by the question. But Sam quickly turned the sign over to reveal the rest of her question: "Make dinner for me?" Later, the couple joked to the cameras about the near-proposal. The former TOWIE star, 27, admitted she would "never" actually propose, but asked Paul what he would answer if she hypothetically did. "No!" Paul replied, jokingly.

While a wedding doesn't appear to be on the cards, viewers were quick to weigh in on Sam's joke proposal. "So glad @SamanthaFaiers didn't propose to Big Paul, wait for him to do it," one viewer wrote on Twitter. Another tweeted: "Gutted thought it was going to be a proposal #WishfulThinking." Another scene showed the pair enjoying a romantic meal, to which one invested fan wrote: "If @PaulKnightley7 doesn't propose to @SamanthaFaiers at this meal on #MummyDiaries I'll throw my tv out the window."

The couple have two children together

The couple have been together since 2014, and while Sam has insisted she is in "no rush" to walk down the aisle, she frequently jokes about Paul proposing on the reality show. The TV star announced her second pregnancy in July last year, sharing a photo showing of her tiny baby bump. She wrote: "Words can't describe how excited we are to meet you baby. We love you sooo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2." Sam gave birth to baby Rosie in November. She welcomed son Paul into the world in December 2015.