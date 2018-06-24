Exclusive! Olympic medallist Laura Deas gets married in star-studded ceremony Laura tied the knot to her long-term boyfriend Richard Green

Olympic medallist Laura Deas has married her long-term boyfriend Richard Green, with her close friend and Team GB teammate Lizzy Yarnold as bridesmaid. Laura, 29, who won a bronze medal in the skeleton at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, exclusively shared photos of their day with HELLO! Magazine. Teammates including Dom Parons and Jerry Rice were among the 160 guests who watched the couple marry on 2 June at St Mary the Virgin church in the picturesque Herefordshire village Hope under Dinmore and joined them for a reception at nearby Hampton Court Castle. And in an exclusive interview the newlyweds told HELLO! how gold medallist Lizzy, who shared the winners’ podium with Laura, played matchmaker for them six years ago. Laura, who was Lizzy’s bridesmaid two years ago, said: "My wedding was a lot less pressure than the Olympics but it was the most important day of my life. It was lovely to have her there, I wouldn’t have wanted to do it without her."

"Laura was hard work and I almost gave up, but Lizzy was quite instrumental in getting us together," explains Richard, 30, who was managing Lizzy’s team at the time. "She was being quite cheeky and probing whether I was seeing anyone. I said I was interested in someone but didn’t think it was reciprocated and she said, in a knowing way, 'I think you should stick with it,'" Laura adds: "I played very hard to get and Lizzy kept giving Rich moral support. I was very focused on trying to make my mark in skeleton and I wasn’t really in that headspace to start a relationship. But when the season finished and we were both back in the UK we got together."

