Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard and Olympic gold medallist Amy Williams will be co-hosting the Team GB Ball 2017. The event, which will be held at the Victoria and Albert Museum on Wednesday 1 November, will help to provide crucial support for Team GB as they embark on final preparations for the Winter Olympics in February. The duo will front a spectacular evening which is dedicated to Olympic stars from across the summer and winters sports – past and present – in support of Team GB as they commence on their travels for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games.

Excited to host the event, Ben said: "It's a genuine pleasure to host some of Britain's finest athletes at the Ball and celebrate 100 days to go until the Winter Olympics." The 42-year-old ITV presenter added: "PyeongChang will no doubt grip the nation once again with winter sport fever and events like the Team GB Ball are important in helping those final preparations for the Games."

British former skeleton racer Amy, 35, has attended the ball a number of times as an Olympian but says she is particularly excited to be hosting this year. "I know what a great event it is and to be asked to host this year alongside Ben is particularly exciting," she said.

The Olympic gold medallist added: "The Winter Olympics will always be special to me and to be able to bring Olympians from both summer and winter sports together to show our support for the athletes set for PyeongChang and give them a great send-off will no doubt mean a huge amount to them."

The Olympians will be treated to a night of entertainment from Mercury Music winner Beverley Knight along with a live silent auction featuring an array unique items including signed Olympic merchandises, VIP sporting experience and the chance to be coached by Team GB athletes.