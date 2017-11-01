Justin Trudeau and his family dress up for Halloween Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire were superheroes this Halloween!

Justin Trudeau has shared a snap of his wife, Sophie Gregoire, and their three children all dressed up for Halloween. At first glance, the Prime Minister of Canada looked to be simply dressed smart in a suit and tie - but closer inspection revealed he was actually in character as Clark Kent, with a secret Superman outfit on beneath his shirt! Sophie dressed up as Wonder Woman, while their son Xavier, ten, dressed as a werewolf, their eight-year-old daughter Ella Grace dressed as Wonder Woman, just like her mum, and their three-year-old son Hadrien dressed as Skye from Paw Patrol.

Sharing a snap of the family on Instagram, Justin wrote: "Have a Super Halloween," in English and French. Fans were quick to praise the family photo, with one writing: "Happy Halloween to the Trudeau family. Great costumes," while another added: "You have the most beautiful family! Happy Halloween to you as well." The dad-of-three is clearly a huge fan of the spookiest day of the year, as he previously dressed up as Han Solo from Star Wars for his first year in office, and as a pilot from The Little Prince in 2016.

Justin dressed up with his family

Justin recently opened up about his children in an open letter to Marie Claire, where he spoke about the importance of feminism. He wrote: "I worry - because as a father, son, husband, and citizen, I witness the unequal obstacles women and girls face every day. It's 2017, yet in Canada and around the world, women and girls still face violence, discrimination, stereotypes that limit them, and unequal opportunities that keep them from achieving their dreams."

Justin regularly shares snaps of his family on Instagram

He added: "It is maddening to me that my brilliant, compassionate daughter will grow up in a world where, despite everything she is as a person, there will still be people who won't take her voice seriously, who will write her off—simply because of her gender."