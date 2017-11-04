Victoria Beckham shares photos of cosy day with her children The star mum's home looked cosy on a cold November day

Looks like everyone is working hard in the Beckham household! Fashion designer Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share some snaps of her children Harper, Romeo and Cruz working on their homework at the breakfast table. The mum-of-four wrote: "Breakfast club! Education never stops!" beside the photo of children busy drawing and writing. The star's kitchen table looked very stylish with several small, glass vases and cream flowers decorating the room.

In another photo, six-year-old Harper seemed to be enjoying a playdate with a friend, as the pretty pair sat watching the fire. Victoria captioned the snap: "Cozy Saturday in London. Kisses from Harper x." Looks like the Beckhams are settled in for the lovely family day in their Holland Park home in London. They are undoubtedly missing their eldest son Brooklyn, who is away studying photography in New York.

It's been a fun week for David and Victoria, who went all out for Halloween and decorated their house for trick or treaters. The pair quickly ran out of sweets and put up a paper sign that read: "All out of candy sorry! Happy Halloween!" The family had pulled out all the stops to deck their house out with spooktacular decorations, including flying bats, a life-size skeleton, carved pumpkins and an RIP sign.

Little Harper also demonstrated her entrepreneurial skills, getting up bright and early on Tuesday to make Halloween-inspired cakes with mum Victoria before school. Harper made sure to add a few healthy snacks to her stall, placing watermelon slices alongside a tasty array of baked goods. In a short video posted on Victoria's Instagram stories, Harper said: "Here are some cakes I made with mummy."