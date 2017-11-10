Taylor Swift confirms baby voice on Gorgeous is Blake Lively's daughter The star's album Reputation dropped on Friday

Taylor Swift has revealed who the adorable baby voice on her new hit song Gorgeous belongs to – Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's eldest daughter James. In the album booklet for her new album Reputation, a credit reads: "Baby intro voice by James Reynolds." However, this revelation may not have been a surprise to Taylor's superfans, as they were previously told the news in a secret message. The Love Story singer took to her Tumblr account for one of her private 'secret sessions' and shared the information before her album was released.

Other eagle-eyed fans noticed both Blake and Ryan liking Taylor's Instagram post when she previewed the song. The Hollywood couple will no doubt be proud to hear their two-year-old daughter shout 'Gorgeous!' at the start of the hit song. Blake and Ryan are also the parents to their 13-month-old daughter Ines.

The stars have been besties since 2015 after they took to their social media pages to share their fun day out at a Queensland theme park in Australia. Blake also attended Taylor's 4th July star-studded bash at her island home last year, when Taylor was dating actor Tom Hiddleston.

This will be the sixth album for Taylor which means she would have sold over 30 million copies around the world. Her first three albums saw the hitmaker shoot through the charts, making her one of the most popular singers in the US and UK. Although Taylor has just released her album, fans await patiently for her to announce any future tour dates. However, there are strong suggestions that a tour is on the cards; fans who pre-order Taylor's new album are set to receive a code which will give them priority in pre-sale tickets for any 2018 UK and Ireland shows.