This Christmas will be particularly poignant for Aston Merrygold and his girlfriend, Sarah Richards. The couple, who are due to welcome their first child together next year, are excited to be celebrating their final Christmas as a pair - unless the arrival comes earlier than planned. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online at Winter Wonderland on Thursday, the JLS singer shared: "I'm very excited for Christmas this year - touch wood - because if this baby comes earlier than expected, it's going to be like, 'ok, that wasn't on schedule'. But yes this is actually going to be our last Christmas together as just the two of us so it's particularly important."

Discussing his plans for the festive period, the 29-year-old revealed: "This year, we have the whole family coming round and we are just going to try and get as many people, all our loved ones around as possible. Like I said, it's the last one before baby gets here so after that I think it's going to be hard to kind of remember a Christmas when baby wasn't around." Aston announced the happy news with his fans on Instagram back in September ahead of his stint on Strictly.

At the time, the singer admitted he had struggled to keep the news of the pregnancy a secret. Aston posted a series of photos showing him and Sarah sat at a table with a spare seat 'reserved' for their baby, along with a photo of their child's scan. He wrote: "On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever this secret has been so hard to keep, but I'm so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady are going to be parents!!!!!! I'm NEVER speechless but words can't describe how I feel… All I know is there's no feeling like it!"

He then added: "Sar, I promise to be the best daddy ever to our baby boy/girl. You are an amazing woman and going to be the greatest mum to our child! Thank you for continuously making me the happiest man ever! I love you. Hurry up bump we can't wait to meet you." Aston and former X Factor backing dancer Sarah have been dating for over four years, they met when JLS were on tour.