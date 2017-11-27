Meghan Markle's co-star Patrick J. Adams jokes about royal engagement Meghan Markle's Suits co-stars have commented on the royal wedding

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams has joked about her royal engagement to Prince Harry! The actor, who plays Meghan's onscreen partner, Mike Ross, in the popular law drama, tweeted: "She said she was just going out to get some milk," while retweeting the announcement on Kensington Palace's Twitter account. Fans were quick to respond to the hilarious message, with one writing: "I love your friendship so much," while another added: "You can finally marry Harvey now though."

Patrick joked about Meghan's engagement

Patrick wasn't the only Suits star to comment on the engagement, with Meghan's onscreen dad Wendell Pierce writing: "Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA." The creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh, wrote: "Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron."

Other celebrity well-wishers took to Twitter to discuss the exciting news, led by Holly Willoughby, who wrote: "Soooo exciting... congratulations," while fellow TV star Kate Garraway added: "Wonderful news! Congratulations to them both #RoyalEngagement". Prime Minister Theresa May also congratulated the couple of behalf of the Government, writing: "I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement. This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love and, on behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future."

Harry and Meghan have been dating since 2016

Meghan and Harry appeared for a photo call following the announcement on Monday, and looked loved-up as they posed for the waiting press. When asked if it had been a romantic proposal, Meghan replied: "Very!" while the Prince added: "Of course!" The royal also said that he knew that he wanted to marry Meghan "since the very first time we met". The couple announced the news in an official statement from Kensington Palace, which read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018… Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."