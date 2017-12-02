Loading the player...

Vogue Williams wants a puppy for Christmas - and Spencer Matthews has picked out names! The TV personality stars in our HELLO! celebrity advent calendar

Vogue Williams has revealed what she would like for Christmas this year! The TV personality starred in our exclusive HELLO! advent calendar, and admitted that she would love a new dog. She said: "This year in my Christmas stocking I really want a puppy. I would love a little puppy, I've already got names! Well, they're Spencer's names, but I like them: Pistachio and Pesto. So I hope I get Pistachio or Pesto in my stocking."

Vogue is spending Christmas with her boyfriend Spencer and Spencer's family this year - and she's super excited about it. The Irish model, author and presenter met her love when they starred on The Jump together at the beginning of this year and have been inseparable ever since, recently moving into a house together.

READ: Peter Andre reveals Christmas plans with wife Emily and kids this year

Vogue also revealed that although she'll be away from her familiy on Christmas day this year, her sister will try to force them to open their presents on Christmas Eve. She said: "I'm not really sure what Christmas is going to be like this year, I usually get up super early and we all sit around as a family, have a fry up, give each other presents, that's if my sister hasn't intercepted the presents and gets us all to open them on Christmas Eve when we've all had a few too many drinks and then we have nothing to open on Christmas Day!"

Vogue opened up about celebrating Christmas

Speaking about keeping up Christmas traditions, she said: "We don't really have family traditions because we never know where we're going to be at Christmas - my mum moved to Spain. So if we're in Spain – it's the only place where we do have a little tradition for the last 14 years - we have a full Christmas dinner cooked by my mum on Christmas Eve and then on Christmas Day we always go to the golf club for food!

MORE: Check out HELLO!'s Christmas Gift Guide

Vogue is the second celebrity to star in our 2017 advent calendar. Check back tomorrow to see which next exciting star we are unveiling!