Gillian Anderson looked exquisite as she hit the red carpet with her lookalike daughter Piper on Tuesday night. The pair attended the world premiere of The Crown series two at London's Leicester Square, and turned heads with their dazzling appearance. Gillian defied her 49 years of age and looked incredibly youthful in a chic black jumpsuit. Her daughter was just as stylish in a maroon, skater-style dress and a pair of eye-popping red stilettos.

The former X-Files actress, who is best known for playing FBI Agent Scully in the nineties show, mingled with a host of stars on the red carpet. Leading lady of the night Claire Foy, who plays the Queen in Netflix drama The Crown, was joined by her co-stars Vanessa Kirby and Matt Smith, who play Princess Margaret and Prince Philip respectively.

Gillian with her lookalike daughter Piper

Speaking to HELLO! Online, Claire revealed that she was "delighted" to hand over the reins to Olivia Colman, who is set to play the monarch in the next series. "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration," said Claire. When asked if she had any pearls of wisdom for her successor, she replied: "Absolutely not, she needs no tips from me."

Vanessa, 29, also said she felt "honoured" to have been chosen to play the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret. "I thought she was the most royal out of all of them," Vanessa admitted. "She was the grandest, intrinsically royal and yet, she was the one who wanted to escape it the most."

The pair watched the premiere of The Crown series two

On playing such a complex character, the English TV star explained: "She was amazing to play, someone who was so conflicting. I think you see that conflict in her all the time. Whether she is wanting to marry a divorcee, someone that is older and inappropriate, or whether she doesn't want to give up her title, or where she meets someone completely rock 'n' roll – someone completely different to her sister. She is challenging her sister, it was always really different."