Exclusive! Katherine Jenkins reveals how marriage and motherhood have changed her The singer tells of her happy home life with husband Andrew Levitas

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Katherine Jenkins has revealed how her life has taken a whole new direction to the one she always envisaged. The opera star and television presenter told the magazine she never dreamed she would end up marrying a man like her husband, New York-born filmmaker Andrew Levitas, with whom she has two-year-old daughter Aaliyah.

“Life is not always what you expect it to be and when you find somebody that you fall in love with, it’s amazing what you’re willing to change. “If I’m talking to a girlfriend who’s just met someone and they’re not exactly how she’d thought, I remind her, ‘I thought I’d get married in my local church to somebody from home.’ But I’ve married this guy from New York and we live in a way I never imagined,” she told Hello! as she prepares to head out on her Christmas tour of the UK.

And, she says, parenthood also had a huge impact on the way she lives. “Everybody says, ‘Your life will never be the same,’ but I didn’t expect to feel so chilled and relaxed about life. My husband and I love being parents and Aaliyah makes us so happy. She’s fun, kind and affectionate – and a mummy’s girl.” However, with responsibility comes worry. “Having a daughter makes you worry about everything. The world is a scary place. I worry about a lot of the things she will encounter in life,” she says.

Katherine also tells the magazine that she and Andrew would like a sibling for Aaliyah. “It’s all about timing, but I would really love to have a second child and for Aaliyah to have a sibling, to have a friend in the world.”

Katherine kicks off her ‘Christmas with Katherine Jenkins’ tour on 1st December. See www.katherinejenkins.co.uk

