Blue Peter's Simon Thomas shares heartbreaking picture of son's drawing following wife's death The Sky Sports anchor's wife died of leukaemia

Simon Thomas has posted a heartbreaking picture of his son's drawing just days after his wife's tragic passing. Taking to Instagram, the former Blue Peter presenter shared his son Ethan's touching tribute to his mother, which sees Gemma wearing a blue dress with a smiley face, labelled: "Best mum ever!!!" Last month, Simon confirmed his wife Gemma died of leukaemia at the age of 40 just three days after being diagnosed. "One week on. One brave, amazing son," Simon simply wrote in the caption. Fans rushed to send their thoughtful messages, with one stating: "One brave son with one brave and amazing father." Another said: "What an amazing boy Simon. All my love to both of you."

Simon Thomas has posted a picture of his son's drawing

STORY: Simon Thomas shares heartbreaking family picture following wife's tragic death

The father-of-one also shared a picture of his little boy and Gemma holding hands during a country walk together. When Simon announced the sad news last month, he asked his followers to keep their grief-stricken son in their prayers. "Today I am crushed with indescribable pain," the Sky Sports anchor told his Twitter followers at the time. "Just three days after falling ill with Acute Myloid Leukaemia, my dear wife Gemma passed away yesterday evening surrounded by her family and friends." He added: "If you are a prayer - pray for my boy Ethan. 8yrs, precious and in bits. Thank you."

Simon's wife Gemma died of leukaemia

STORY: Simon Thomas left heartbroken after wife dies three days following leukaemia diagnosis

Speaking to The Mirror a short while later, Simon revealed that his wife started feeling unwell last weekend and went to the doctor three times before later going to hospital. Of his eight-year-old son’s grief, he shared: "He said he wants Playmobil and other gifts for Christmas, but most of all 'I want mummy back', and I can't help him with that."