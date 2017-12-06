Meghan Markle's CV has a very interesting detail... The former Suits star could have gone into politics

Meghan Markle is best known for playing paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane on Suits, but the actress had another very interesting role before she entered showbusiness. Prince Harry's future wife once interned at the US embassy in Argentina for part of her university credits. Speaking to Vogue in an unearthed interview from 2013, Meghan revealed of her internship: "It was their economic devaluation and our Secretary of the Treasury at the time, Paul O'Neill, was there.

"So I'm 20 years old, in Buenos Aires, in a motorcade, doing that whole thing. I thought for sure I would still have a career in politics." She added that working in the embassy "rooted" her performance as Rachel. Meghan, who is set to marry her Prince in May, studied at Northwestern University near Chicago. She graduated in 2003, completing a double major in Theatre and International Relations.

While Meghan chose to pursue acting, the TV star continued to support causes close to her heart. She worked as an ambassador for World Vision, as an advocate for the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, and as an ambassador for One Young World.

However, since her engagement to Harry was announced last week, Meghan also confirmed that she has given up acting and will end her roles with said charities, wiping the slate clean so to speak. Meghan will become the fourth patron of Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation, and work with her husband-to-be on different causes. It's likely the future royal will advocate gender issues.

Harry and Meghan will marry in May 2018

The palace have yet to announce Harry and Meghan's exact wedding date, although they have revealed that the ceremony will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in May. Harry's older brother Prince William will likely play the role of 'supporter' as royals do not technically have best men at their weddings. However, William's wife Kate, the future Queen consort, is not expected to act as a bridesmaid.