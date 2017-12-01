Joan Collins praises Meghan Markle's engagement interview: 'I loved her attitude' Joan Collins praised Meghan Markle, calling her 'brilliant'

Joan Collins has opened up about her thoughts on Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle, and revealed that she thinks that the Suits actress is "brilliant". Discussing the couple's TV interview, Joan told HELLO!: "I saw [Meghan's] interview and thought she was brilliant. I thought this woman is not putting a foot wrong – I have no tips for her. I loved the way she talked to Prince Harry, I loved her attitude. I have never seen somebody from the royal family so poised." She then cheekily added: "She would look better with a little bit more lipstick."

Joan praised Meghan's engagement interview

Meghan attended her first official royal outing on Friday while joining Prince Harry at the National Justice Museum in Nottingham. The 36-year-old greeted the crowds by introducing herself, telling them: "Hi, I'm Meghan," before adding: "I'm so happy. It's just such a thrill to be here." Meghan and Prince Harry opened up about their engagement in their first TV interview on Monday, and the royal revealed how he proposed.

The couple announced their engagement on Monday

He said: "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us," to which Meghan interjected: "Just a cosy night, it was - what were we doing? Just roasting chicken… and it just - just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee." The royal admitted that she couldn't wait to say yes, adding: "She didn't even let me finish, she said can I say yes, can I say yes and then were was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like can I - can I give you the ring? She goes - oh yes the ring… So no, it was - it was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think managed to catch her by surprise as well."