Jeff Brazier has chatted all things Christmas with HELLO!. Donning a pair of festive sunglasses, the dad-of-two opened up about spending the holiday with his two sons, Freddie and Bobby, and a very special tradition they share together. In honour of their mum, Jady Goody, Jeff explained that they release balloons as a way of remembering her. He said: "Christmas in my household usually means a walk along the seafront in Brighton, a big family dinner and lots of games. The most exciting thing for my boys on Christmas morning is not just the presents but also getting to go and release balloons for mum because if we do it nice and early, it means the rest of the day goes far better."

Speaking about who does the cooking in their home, Jeff admitted that his fiancée Kate Dwyer's parents tend to take over. He said: "For the past three years Kate's mum and dad have done the cooking which is very, very good for me. I know at one point I'm going to have to put the armbands back on and start doing a bit of the cooking myself because I do actually enjoy it. but probably not on that scale!"

This will be a special Christmas for Jeff and Kate, who are spending it together as an engaged couple for the first time. Speaking to HELLO!, he revealed that he already had his childrens' names picked out with Kate, saying: "I need a girl. I've had the name Isabella for so, so long and I'd be really disappointed if I don't meet her one day. Bella Brazier, it just rings. And if she's naughty – Isabella!" Kate added: "He told me that name the week we met, so I've known a long time."

