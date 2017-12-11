Does Zoe Ball have a new boyfriend? TV star spotted with Michael Reed The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter sadly lost her boyfriend in May after he committed suicide

Does Zoe Ball have a new boyfriend? The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter has been pictured enjoying a date with her new love interest, Michael Reed. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Zoe and Michael walking arm-in-arm as they enjoyed an evening out in Soho, central London. It's believed to be Zoe's first romance since her partner Billy Yates committed suicide in May.

Zoe and Michael, both 47, looked happy and relaxed in the photos taken outside Union, a private members club. The couple, who reportedly met through friends, then made their way to Soho Hotel. A source told The Sun: "It is great to see Zoe with a spring in her step – smiling and enjoying life again. She has had a tough time of it this year so deserves some happiness. Michael is a charismatic guy and very handsome, so it is not hard to see the attraction. He is also not in showbiz, so hopefully that might make any relationship easier."

Zoe was pictured on a date in Soho, London

Michael works as a construction firm director for London-based company, Zero Zero Five. According to the Mirror, he has two children with his ex-partner, and lives in Kent. When asked about his possible new romance, Michael said: "I'm sorry but I have no comment."

It's been seven months since Zoe lost her boyfriend Billy. On World Mental Health Day in October, the mother-of-two paid tribute to the cameraman, writing: "So many emotions today #worldmentalhealthday there was so little help and support offered to my @billwahweewoo – only after he died did I learn about some of the amazing charities and support groups out there doing such great work for #mentalhealth #depression #suicideawareness. Really hope that the conversations people share today help those most in need. Keep talking. Keep listening. Keep loving. Thoughts & love to all those struggling & for all those living in the wake of loss. #mentalhealthmatters."

The TV star's boyfriend Billy Yates committed suicide in May

Zoe had found love with Billy following the end of her marriage to Norman Cook. The TV star has been vocal about her loss, and in September she shared a tender photo on what would have been his 41st birthday. "Happy birthday Little Wonder, @billwahweewoo my dearest Babyface, my love, my Snoops, up there in the stars. I will be holding tight today to those who love your bones & miss your wondrous ways," she wrote.