Davina McCall looks amazing in holiday snap following marriage split – see her photo The TV star is holidaying with her children before Christmas

Davina McCall looks happy and healthy in new photos on her Instagram page, just weeks after announcing her separation from her husband of 17 years, Matthew Robertson. The TV presenter shared the snaps from her Australian holiday with her social media followers. In the photos, the star can be seen wearing flattering workout vest and shorts and looks extremely toned. Davina wrote: "#where’s davina swipe left... #wazzack In Aus with the kids visiting my sis and her family 💝💝💝 feels so good to workout outside !!!"

Davina has split from husband Matthew

Davina's fans loved the pictures, with many complimenting her on her fit physique and positive attitude since her marriage split. One follower told her: " You look amazing, absolutely love you - you are such an inspiration to all." Another said: "My hero. Your positivity is a light to me on those difficult days Xx." One wrote: "Looking super toned!! Love working out in the Aussie heat - takes training to a whole new level." While there was a message of support from another fan, who posted: "Keep your chin up and have a lovely time."

The mum-of-three has kept a low profile on social media since announcing her separation from Matthew in November, but Davina has been spotted at London events. She attended the World Aids Day Charity Gala in London at the start of December and was seen leaving the Missing People Carol Service days later. Davina and Matthew share daughters Holly and Tilly and a son, Chester. They first met while walking their dogs on Clapham Common.

Davina attended the World Aids Day Charity Gala in London

Davina's rep confirmed news of her marriage split to HELLO! on 26 November. Her statement read: “I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time.”