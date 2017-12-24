Suranne Jones shares sweet snap with husband Laurence Akers Suranne Jones has posted a photo of herself with her husband, Laurence Akers

Suranne Jones has shared a rare snap of herself with her husband, Laurence Akers. The Doctor Foster star took to Instagram and share the sweet photo, which showed the couple enjoying a winter walk together, and wrote: "Christmas trail with hubby @laurenceakers #arminarm." The star also shared a post of herself posing in front of the Christmas tree, and wrote: "#christmaseve. I'm an elf. Earlier I was a reindeer and Frozen is on repeat in our house. #mumlife. Husband and I trying not to eat a whole tub of celebrations today."

Suranne and Laurence share one child together, and the actress chatted about the possibility of having a second child on This Morning. She said: "We were chatting in the break. I would say it's going to be difficult until Christmas next year. I think we are looking at sex in November of next year. That works." Holly then joked: "Put it in the diary!" She added: "I love being a mum. It is the best. I always knew I would. I met Laurence at Sally Lindsay's wedding. He was friends with her husband. A year later, we married and a year after that we had a baby. My son was six months old. We tried nursery. But he had hand, foot and mouth and then we had to bring him on set. It was full on."

The mum-of-one is best-known for her role as Gemma Foster in Doctor Foster, who suspects that her husband has been unfaithful. Speaking about how she wouldn't give her husband a chance at infidelity, she joked: "I certainly wouldn’t give my husband, sorry Laurence, the opportunity for us to move on. Not [after] two years. He had a whole separate life going on in the show. I think I’m clean cut, if you want to be with someone else, be with someone else."