suranne-jones-husband

Suranne Jones shares sweet snap with husband Laurence Akers

Suranne Jones has posted a photo of herself with her husband, Laurence Akers

by Emmy Griffiths

Suranne Jones has shared a rare snap of herself with her husband, Laurence Akers. The Doctor Foster star took to Instagram and share the sweet photo, which showed the couple enjoying a winter walk together, and wrote: "Christmas trail with hubby @laurenceakers #arminarm." The star also shared a post of herself posing in front of the Christmas tree, and wrote: "#christmaseve. I'm an elf. Earlier I was a reindeer and Frozen is on repeat in our house. #mumlife. Husband and I trying not to eat a whole tub of celebrations today."

STORY: A look at Suranne Jones' transformation from Corrie to Doctor Foster

suranne-jones-husband

Suranne shared a sweet snap with her husband

Suranne and Laurence share one child together, and the actress chatted about the possibility of having a second child on This Morning. She said: "We were chatting in the break. I would say it's going to be difficult until Christmas next year. I think we are looking at sex in November of next year. That works." Holly then joked: "Put it in the diary!" She added: "I love being a mum. It is the best. I always knew I would. I met Laurence at Sally Lindsay's wedding. He was friends with her husband. A year later, we married and a year after that we had a baby. My son was six months old. We tried nursery. But he had hand, foot and mouth and then we had to bring him on set. It was full on."

READ: Victoria Beckham starstruck by Doctor Foster's Suranne Jones

Loading the player...

The mum-of-one is best-known for her role as Gemma Foster in Doctor Foster, who suspects that her husband has been unfaithful. Speaking about how she wouldn't give her husband a chance at infidelity, she joked: "I certainly wouldn’t give my husband, sorry Laurence, the opportunity for us to move on. Not [after] two years. He had a whole separate life going on in the show. I think I’m clean cut, if you want to be with someone else, be with someone else."

More on:

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment