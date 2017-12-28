Gemma Atkinson posts heartfelt thanks to fans after they help her find stolen dog The Strictly Come Dancing runner-up had asked for help after a rescue dog went missing from Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

Animal loving Gemma Atkinson is the president of her local animal sanctuary, and the Emmerdale actress was left distraught after one of the dogs was stolen earlier in the week. After taking to Instagram to ask her followers to help her find missing dog Buddy by sharing his picture online – the 33-year-old was left relieved when he was later found safely. Gemma praised the 'power in numbers' for the result of his quick return, and penned heartfelt thanks, revealing that not only had Buddy been found, but that he had even been reserved to be re-homed.

Gemma Atkinson posted a heartfelt thanks to fans after they helped her find missing dog Buddy

Gemma added that Buddy was now going to a new home

She wrote: "I've just been on to Bleakholt staff to check up on Buddy. It seems the people who took him panicked at everyone naming & shaming on social media as they took him to a vet and left him. Our staff members are en route to collect him now. AND someone has reserved him to re-home him!! Thank you all for sharing, because of you, he's back safe and sound and going to a loving home forever!!" Fans who had been following Buddy's story were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This made my day!" while another said: "That's such great news and I'm very happy that he gets to go to a loving family who will love him as much as you did and always will." A third added: "Amazing news! So happy for Buddy."

Gemma is the owner of two dogs - Norman and Olly

Gemma has been the president of Bleakhold Animal Sanctuary, in Bury since April 2017. The actress has also made no secret of her love of animals, and is the owner of two dogs, Norman and Olly. Gemma even introduced her Strictly dance partner, Aljaz Skorjanec to the pair, referring to them as "my kids." She posted a photo of their first meeting on her Instagram account earlier in the year, showing Aljaz giving a thumbs up as he posed with Norman and Olly. She captioned the post: "Tonight for our VT @aljazskorjanec met my kids.”