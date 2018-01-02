Kate Wright pays tribute to Rio Ferdinand's children in rare photo The former TOWIE star shared the sweet snap on Instagram

Kate Wright has posted a loving tribute to her boyfriend Rio Ferdinand and his three children as they rang in the New Year. Taking to Instagram, the former TOWIE star shared a rare photo of Rio's kids Lorenz, Tate and Tia on the beach, their faces hidden from view. Another snap showed Kate and Rio, 39, posing by a swimming pool, with the blonde beauty looking ultra glam in a satin silver outfit. Kate wrote: "2017... the hardest but most rewarding year yet! Ups & downs but I have gained 4 of the most precious people.... Happy new year everyone, I hope your year is filled with health & happiness, keep your loved ones close."

The sweet post comes shortly after Rio gave fans a glimpse of the family's festive celebrations. The retired footballer, who rarely shares photos of his children on social media, uploaded a picture of himself, Kate and his three kids standing in front of their Christmas tree, with their backs to the camera, all matching in checked pyjamas. "Christmas Eve," he wrote, alongside a heart emoji.

Rio and Kate celebrate New Years

The couple have been dating for just over a year. In September, Kate announced that she was stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her relationship with the footballer and his three kids. "I'm taking a step back from the public eye," she told The Sun. "I want to keep my life private. My priority right now is Rio and the family."

Rio and Kate pose for loved-up photo

The former TOWIE star shared a photo of Rio's children

Rio lost his wife Rebecca in 2015 following a short battle with cancer, leaving him as the primary carer for his young family. During a recent appearance on This Morning, he admitted that he is finally happy again. "I'm really happy now, the kids are really happy, it's the happiest they've been," Rio shared. "I'm in a relationship and it's going well. My kids deserve to be happy, they've had tragedy for the last few years of their lives."