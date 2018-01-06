Peter Andre is snowed in! See the funny photo from his family ski holiday here The singer posted the fun picture on social media

Peter Andre has really given us the giggles with his latest Instagram post! The singer shared a funny snow snap from his skiing holiday with his children Princess and Junior. Sitting against a car covered in a thick blanket of snow, Peter said: "Can’t get to work today!" By the looks of it, Peter and his family are snowed in at their ski resort, leaving them only one option: to have a fun day skiing and making snowmen.

Peter's funny snow snap Photo credit: Instagram/ Peter Andre

The star's fans loved the picture, with one commenting: "Wow and we complain of 4 inches here in the UK." Another told the Mysterious Girl singer: "I've never seen that much snow before. OMG." One joked: "It’s 45c degrees here in Melbourne!" There were more laughs as Peter's followers pointed out how long his legs look in the photo. One said: "Your legs look so looooong." Peter also shared a close-up snap of himself in ski goggles and a helmet, with his brown eyes looking particularly smouldering. He wrote: "Lovin it." One fan told Peter: "Those eyes tho…"

Lovin it A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jan 6, 2018 at 2:12am PST

The previous day, the 44-year-old dad shared a video on Instagram, showing the family arriving at a resort covered in falling snow and fresh mounds of powder. "Skiing is gonna be amazing," Peter captioned the clip. The star was heard asking his son Junior and daughter Princess: "Check this place out. Guys how you doing?" Ten-year-old Princess, who is known as Bista by her family, was seen walking up to a large heap of snow and telling her brother: "Junior, stand in that."

Skiing is gonna be amazing ⛷ A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jan 5, 2018 at 4:48am PST

Peter is clearly enjoying some downtime with his two eldest children from his marriage to ex-wife Katie Price. He has likely been joined on the trip by his wife Emily, 28, who he married in 2015, and their two youngsters – Amelia, three, and one-year-old Theo. The family have previously enjoyed ski holidays in France, Canada and Austria, sharing photos from their winter getaways with fans.