The Beckham family have fun on their quad bikes – see the snaps! The A-list clan enjoyed a muddy afternoon in the great outdoors

The Beckhams might just be the cutest celebrity family! On Saturday, mum Victoria shared a video of dad David and three of their four children enjoying an adventurous afternoon on their quad bikes in what looks like the large grounds of their country home. The former singer posted the clip on her Instagram Stories, which shows Harper, Romeo and Cruz following dad on their bikes in a lot of mud! Victoria captioned the video: "So cute!"

Looks like David is getting some quality family time in before the fashion show for Kent and Curwen show on Sunday, who he is a partner with. On Saturday, David posted on his Instagram page: "Looking forward to the @KentandCurwen AW18 presentation tomorrow during #LFWM. Excited to share a preview of the collaboration with award-winning photographer @perryogden@daniel.kearns."

The Beckhams are back in the UK having spent the festive period abroad. The close-knit clan jetted off to Turks and Caicos Islands where they rang in the New Year, staying at the luxurious Amanyara resort. Judging by their enviable Instagram snaps, the family had a wonderful time together, welcoming in 2018 with an extravagant firework display.

Loading the player...

They also enjoyed a live performance from rock band UB40, while David, Harper and her big brother Romeo, 15, had fun raiding the props cupboard at the hotel's photo booth.

David and daughter Harper entertained fans on social media on Thursday by recreating a famous Disney scene. Victoria posted the sweet photo of the footballer and his six-year-old sharing a piece of spaghetti – à la Lady and the Tramp – as they enjoyed their sun-soaked holiday. The designer wrote: "The best daddy in the world x We Love u so so much kisses."