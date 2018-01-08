Catherine Zeta-Jones shares exciting news about her son: 'It's a busy time for the family' The actress shares son Dylan with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan has reached an important academic milestone. While attending the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening, the actress revealed that her family are going through a "busy time" with her son's college applications. Speaking to HOLA! TV on the red carpet, the 48-year-old confessed: "Michael is with the children. I'm here with my brother. They are not babies anymore but my son is going through all the college applications. It's a very busy time for us."

Catherine Zeta-Jones told HELLO! that her family are very 'busy' right now

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones 'loves' raising her two teenagers Dylan and Carys

The actress, who shares 17-year-old son Dylan and 14-year-old daughter Carys with husband Michael Douglas, often speaks about her children. In a previous interview on Today, she confessed that she has been "loving" the teenage years. "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness," she said. "It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."

The star joined her 101-year-old father-in-law Kirk Douglas at the Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2018: All the highlights

At the Golden Globes, Catherine looked absolutely sensational in a bold black Zuhair Murad full length gown, which featured a plunging neckline and sheer detailing. During the awards show, the Welsh beauty joined her 101-year-old father-in-law Kirk Douglas on stage, where they were greeted with a rapturous standing ovation. Before they presented the award for Best Screenplay, Catherine praised the Hollywood legend, telling the star-studded crowd: "In 1991 my father-in-law, this living Hollywood legend, Kirk, was recognised by the Writer's Guild Of America for his role in ending the Hollywood Blacklist." She then told the audience how Kirk hired the screenwriter Dalton Trumbo to write iconic film Spartacus, and insisted his name appear as writer. A proud Kirk then told her: "Catherine, you said it all. I would have made a speech but I don't want to say it… I could never follow you."