Newly-single Louise Redknapp enjoys night out with Strictly friend Judge Rinder following divorce The singer finalised her divorce from Jamie Redknapp in December

Louise Redknapp is making the most of her new life! The singer was reunited with her fellow Strictly Come Dancing competitor Judge Rinder over the weekend, where the pair enjoyed a meal with close friends. Clearly putting on a brave front, the newly-single mother thanked the celebrity criminal judge for treating her to a night out - the pair became the best of friends when they starred on the 2016 series on Strictly. "Catching up with friends for a bit of dinner, thanks for treating us #judgerinder," she wrote alongside an Instagram picture from the night.

Louise Redknapp was reunited with Strictly pal Judge Rinder over the weekend

The outing comes over a week after a London-based judge granted Louise and her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp a quickie divorce in just 20 seconds. The couple, who were married for 19 years and announced their split in September, were not present when the decree nisi was granted. In November, Jamie hinted that Christmas would not be a family affair, after telling Metro.co.uk that he would be working over the festive period. He said: "To be honest, Christmas is such a busy time with the football and everything, I'm working. I've just had my schedule through and I'm working Boxing Day on Sky."

Louise and Jamie were granted a quickie divorce in December

The footballer, meanwhile, has been spending some down-time with his youngest son Beau in Barbados. The pair have been trying to keep a low-profile since their split was confirmed. Following her stint on last year's Strictly, Louise admitted that he loved her newfound confidence after feeling like a "Stepford Wife" for many years. "I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself," she the Telegraph's Stella magazine. "I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it. It was only when I agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing that I realised I couldn’t just go back to that."